Madagascar and Morocco Face Off in CHAN 2024 Final

Nairobi, Kenya — Madagascar and Morocco will clash for the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) title on Saturday, August 30, at 11 a.m. ET at the Safaricom Stadium Kasarani.

This final marks a historic moment for Madagascar, who advanced after defeating Sudan 1-0 in the semifinals. The game was tense, with Madagascar down to ten men after a red card. However, they held strong, and in the 116th minute, substitute Toky Rakotondraibe scored the decisive goal, securing their place in the final.

Morocco, on the other hand, has been a powerhouse in the tournament. They reached the final after edging out defending champions Senegal in a dramatic penalty shootout, winning 5-3 after a 1-1 draw in regular and extra time. Sabir Bougrine’s goal helped Morocco equalize in the semifinal match.

Oussama Lamlioui, Morocco’s leading scorer with four goals, showcases the team’s offensive strength as they aim for a third championship title. Their past victories in 2018 and 2021 add pressure to deliver once more.

Fans in the USA can watch the match live on beIN Sports Connect. Various streaming options are also available, including free trials on platforms like fuboTV and Fanatiz.

Madagascar’s unexpected journey to the final has turned them into the tournament’s surprise package, ranking them 115th in the world. Under coach Corentin Martins, the team is poised to challenge the seasoned Moroccan side.

Morocco’s history at the championship provides a stark contrast to Madagascar’s underdog story. This final represents a clash of experience against determination and grit. Fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating the outcome of this exciting matchup.

As both teams prepare for their showdown, the excitement in Nairobi continues to build, promising a thrilling conclusion to the tournament.