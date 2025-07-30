Madden NFL 26 Announces Top Rookie Ratings Ahead of Release

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars’ Travis Hunter leads the rookie ratings for Madden NFL 26, with an overall score of 84. EA Sports unveiled the ratings ahead of the game’s official release on Aug. 14.

Hunter, a standout CB/WR, edged out Ashton Jeanty of the Las Vegas Raiders, who follows closely with an 83 overall rating. Fans can now look forward to the top ten rookie ratings, showcasing the best young talent in the league.

The ten highest-rated rookies in Madden NFL 26 are:

1. Travis Hunter, Jaguars, CB/WR (84 overall)

2. Ashton Jeanty, Raiders, RB (83 overall)

3. Abdul Carter, Giants, DE (81 overall)

4. Mason Graham, Browns, DT (80 overall)

5. Will Campbell, Patriots, LT (79 overall)

6. Jalon Walker, Falcons, DE (79 overall)

7. Kenneth Grant, Dolphins, DT (78 overall)

8. Jahdae Barron, Broncos, CB (78 overall)

9. Mykel Williams, 49ers, DE (78 overall)

10. Maxwell Hairston, Bills, CB (78 overall)

Moreover, the quarterback class for 2025 is led by Cam Ward of the Tennessee Titans, who is the only rookie quarterback with a rating above 70, coming in at 72. His closest competitors are Jaxson Dart and Tyler Shough, both at 68.

Notable speed ratings have also been highlighted, with Jalen Milroe of the Seattle Seahawks gaining attention for his dynamic playstyle. He boasts a speed rating of 93, making him a dual-threat quarterback in the game.

The Madden NFL team will continue to release player ratings throughout the week as part of their Ratings Week festivities. Details on the game’s top offensive and defensive players are set to follow, building excitement for the upcoming launch.