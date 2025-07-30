Madden NFL 26 Unveils New 99 Club Members Ahead of Launch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — EA Sports has announced the members of the coveted 99 Overall Club for Madden NFL 26, revealing a fresh lineup of players ahead of the game’s release later this year.

Headlining the list is Saquon Barkley, the Philadelphia Eagles running back, who also graces the game’s cover. Barkley, a two-time Super Bowl champion, is the only running back in the club this year and the first since Christian McCaffrey in Madden 25.

Joining Barkley are several other elite players. Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills quarterback and reigning NFL MVP, completed last season with impressive stats, including 3731 passing yards and 40 total touchdowns. Allen’s steady performance places him as a key figure in the NFL this season.

The 99 Club includes two LSU receivers: Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals and Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings. Chase, coming off a standout season, led the league in receptions and receiving touchdowns, earning his first entry into the 99 Club. Meanwhile, Jefferson makes his return, now boasting a 99 rating after a successful stretch in the NFL.

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens is another notable member of the club. The two-time MVP accomplished career highs last season, solidifying his place among the league’s greats. This marks Jackson’s first induction into the 99 Club, following impressive performances throughout his career.

Defensive end Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns rounds out the group, becoming the only defensive player to achieve a 99 overall rating. Garrett had an outstanding season, leading the league in tackles for loss and sacks.

Philadelphia’s Lane Johnson is the sole offensive lineman on the list. Johnson’s consistent play has earned him recognition, making his debut in the 99 Club after contributing significantly to his team’s Super Bowl victory.

This season, the Madden 26 release promises engaging Ultimate Team updates and player ratings, with further announcements scheduled throughout the week. The game’s Standard Edition will retail for $69.99, while the Deluxe Edition will be priced at $99.99, offering early access and additional in-game features.

Fans anticipate what the new game will bring as they prepare for the 2025 NFL season.