Madelyn Cline Talks Fame, Friendship, and Future Projects

NEW YORK CITY, NY — Madelyn Cline, rising star of Netflix’s Outer Banks and the recent thriller I Know What You Did Last Summer, caught up with her friend Lukas Gage in a lively conversation filled with laughter as they shared their experiences in the entertainment industry.

Fresh off her latest project, Day Drinker, where she stars alongside Penélope Cruz and Johnny Depp, Cline reflects on her journey through fame. ‘Fame’s a trip,’ she said, emphasizing how it can reveal deeper truths about people while also reshaping their identities.

The two friends exchanged banter about life and acting, with Gage humorously trying out a face mask that Cline had recommended. ‘My skin is pulsing,’ he remarked, while Cline laughed and warned, ‘It’s going to get itchy.’

Cline reminisced about her summer in Barcelona, mentioning how she enjoyed playing bingo there, despite the language barrier. ‘Going to the bingo palace was a fever dream because they would say the numbers really fast,’ she joked. ‘I didn’t know what they were saying.’

As their conversation unfolded, they explored deeper topics, including the effects of fame on personal relationships. Cline expressed how it often amplifies both good and bad qualities in people, saying, ‘I think it holds up a mirror to people.’

The interview showcased Cline’s humor and candidness, revealing a thoughtful side beneath her playful exterior. When asked about her experiences in various roles, she candidly admitted, ‘Every single one I’ve ever done’ has made her consider quitting at times due to the physical and emotional demands of acting.

‘We’re both very unwell people,’ Gage laughed, noting the shared challenges of their profession. Cline agreed, highlighting the loneliness that can come with their hectic schedules.

Looking ahead, Cline expressed a desire to continue collaborating with friends and producing content that resonates with her. ‘I want to work and laugh,’ she said, reflecting her commitment to maintaining joy within her career. As they wrapped up their chat, Cline emphasized the importance of their friendship and the support they provide each other amid the chaos of the industry.

The interview not only highlighted Cline’s charm and talent but also served as a reminder of the importance of friendship in an ever-demanding world.