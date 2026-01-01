Madison Beer Discusses Supportive Relationship with Justin Herbert Amid NFL Pressure

LOS ANGELES, California – Pop singer Madison Beer has opened up about her relationship with NFL star Justin Herbert, shedding light on the emotional support he provides amid the pressures of his professional career with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Herbert, who has thrown for 3,491 yards and 25 touchdowns this season, recently faced a challenging game against the Houston Texans where the Chargers lost 20-16. Despite this setback, Beer praised the balance Herbert brings to his life, which she feels resonates beyond the football field.

Beer and Herbert were first linked in the fall of 2025. The couple confirmed their romance publicly in October, when they were spotted sharing affectionate moments on the Chargers’ sideline. This visibility sparked significant media attention, but Beer emphasized the deeper aspects of their relationship in a recent appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

“I feel taken care of in a way that I can break down and I have someone to lean on,” she said, referring to Herbert. “It’s important to have that support.” Her comments come as she discusses her own experiences with mental health and past challenges, framing Herbert’s presence as a grounding force during a busy time in her career.

As the Chargers continue their pursuit of a playoff spot, Beer remains steadfast in her support for Herbert. With the loss to the Texans, the team’s next game will focus more on playoff positioning, as the Denver Broncos have now clinched the AFC West title.

Madison Beer is set to release her deeply personal album titled “Locket” on January 16, 2026, which fans anticipate will reveal more about her relationship with Herbert. The upcoming album follows her success with previous projects, including her Grammy-nominated works.