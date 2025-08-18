Entertainment
Madison Beer Shines in Angel Wings While Filming New Music Video
Los Angeles, CA — Madison Beer, 26, showcased a stunning look while filming her new music video in Hancock Park on Sunday. The singer, known for her hit song “Reckless,” wore a white corset paired with feathered angel wings, completing her look with natural waves in her hair and minimal makeup.
Beer appeared delighted as she interacted with a male companion on set, radiating joy throughout the filming. Alongside her striking outfit, she posed with a heart locket and a small heart ring, which added a whimsical touch to her appearance.
Her upcoming album, “MB3,” is anticipated to be released later this year, signaling an exciting period for the pop star.
Madison Beer first gained attention as a teenager when Justin Bieber shared a link to her YouTube cover of Etta James‘s “At Last” in 2012. She released her debut single, “Melodies,” in 2013 featuring Bieber himself in the music video. However, her journey has not been without challenges; she previously spoke about the trauma of having her private photos leaked by someone she once trusted.
In a candid interview earlier this year, Beer revealed the individual who posted her videos recently reached out to apologize for the harm he caused. She commented on the experience, saying, “Sometimes you’ve got to just let it go.” She has bravely navigated the consequences of her past, admitting to past struggles with mental health but emphasizing her resilience.
“Just because I’m okay with it now doesn’t mean I deserved to go through it,” she reflected, discussing how she has transformed her experiences into strength. Beer continues to make waves in the music industry, with her recent singles climbing the charts.
