Entertainment
Madison Beer Unveils New Album Tracklist in Unique Style
LOS ANGELES, CA — Madison Beer revealed the tracklist for her upcoming studio album, “Locket,” on December 3, 2025. The album is set to release on January 16, 2026, and fans are eagerly awaiting its arrival.
Beer engaged her fans in a fun way while announcing the tracklist. A few weeks ago, she shared a Google form for fans to fill out for a chance to participate in the reveal. Earlier this week, some fans received heart-shaped lockets that contained one of the song titles, generating excitement on social media.
In her charming reveal, Beer posted a video on Instagram where she wore a blue background and showed her shadow while holding the tracklist. The video features her stretching in front of the camera, wearing only a bra. The unexpected nature of this announcement caught her followers off guard.
The tracklist for “Locket” includes 11 songs: “Locket Theme,” “Yes Baby,” “Angel Wings,” “For the Night,” “Bad Enough,” “Healthy Habit,” “You’re Still Everything,” “Bittersweet,” “Complexity,” “Make You Mine,” and “Nothing at All.” The singer expressed her gratitude toward fans in her Instagram caption, stating, “thank you for letting me be part of revealing the tracklist, it means the world to me.”
Support from her followers has been overwhelming, with many reacting positively to both the album announcement and the creative way it was shared. One fan remarked on social media, “wait the background is kinda giving Barbie princess and I love it.” Another said they were already obsessed with the album.
With the album launch just weeks away, attention is focused on Madison Beer’s evolving career and her creative expression.
