News
Madison to Implement Street Closures for Coldplay Concert This Weekend
MADISON, Wis. — Street closures and parking restrictions are set for the upcoming Coldplay concert at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, July 19. The City of Madison is implementing these measures to enhance pedestrian safety and streamline event logistics.
Street closures will affect several routes, with N Randall Avenue already closed between Engineering Drive and W Dayton Street due to ongoing utility construction. N Breese Terrace will also be closed fully between Regent Street and University Avenue from 8 a.m. on July 19 until 6 p.m. on July 21, although southbound traffic will be allowed between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays.
Monroe Street will close between Regent Street and Randall Avenue from 8 a.m. on July 19 until approximately 3 a.m. on July 20. In addition, Regent Street will be closed for about an hour post-concert to ensure the safe movement of pedestrians, as Madison Police will direct traffic towards Park Street.
Temporary parking restrictions similar to those during a University of Wisconsin home football game will be in effect on Regent and Monroe Streets during the concert exit period. A designated rideshare loading zone will be established on N Charter Street, extending from Regent Street to Dayton Street.
Residents, concertgoers, and motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time and consider alternate routes to avoid delays during the concert. More details on navigating these changes can be found on the City of Madison’s website.
