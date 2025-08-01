Madison Keys Faces Laura Siegemund at 2025 Canadian Open

Montreal, Canada — Madison Keys is set to begin her North American hard-court season at the 2025 Canadian Open. The American, who is seeded sixth, received a bye into the second round and will face World No. 54 Laura Siegemund.

Keys started her season strong, winning titles in Adelaide and claiming her first Major at the Australian Open. She continued with a semifinal appearance at Indian Wells, and despite not winning any titles since Melbourne, she recorded quarterfinal finishes in Madrid and Roland Garros, along with a semifinal spot at the Queen's Club Championships in London.

Her last appearance was at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, where she faced tough matches but was ultimately eliminated by Siegemund in the third round. Keys had battled hard to defeat Elena-Gabriela Ruse and Olga Danilović before falling to the German player.

Having skipped the Mubadala Citi DC Open, Keys aims to avenge her Wimbledon loss against Siegemund. The German has had a contrasting year, struggling with early exits in tournaments, including qualifying rounds in Adelaide and Miami. However, she made a strong Wimbledon showing, reaching the quarterfinals before losing to World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

As both players initiate their North American hard-court swing, they look to build momentum ahead of the US Open. This matchup marks their second encounter this season, with Siegemund holding a 2-1 advantage in their head-to-head record. Their previous meeting at Wimbledon was their first in nearly nine years.

Keys, boasting a 32-10 win-loss record this season, plans to enhance her powerful serve as she takes on Siegemund. With an impressive first-serve percentage and a strong overall record on hard courts, Keys is slightly favored heading into their match.

Both players are eager to regain their rhythm and continue progressing as the US Open approaches. With Keys’ strong track record, she looks to secure a victory in what promises to be a compelling second-round matchup.