Madison Keys Remembers US Open Loss, Shares Tequila Story

New York, NY – Madison Keys remembers her 2017 US Open final defeat to Sloane Stephens as a painful experience. After losing 6-3, 6-0 in just over an hour, the then-15th seed said she was overwhelmed with emotion.

In an episode of her new podcast, The Player’s Box, Keys reflected on the match. Following her loss, she admitted to drinking a double shot of tequila to cope with her disappointment. ‘When I lost the US Open final, I just sat on the ground and started sobbing,’ Keys recounted, admitting she felt nervous and played poorly.

During that match, Keys made 30 unforced errors, while Stephens, returning from an 11-month injury hiatus, shocked the crowd by winning. Keys was the favorite, but she faced a crushing defeat.

After the match, she was approached by Bethanie Mattek-Sands, who handed her the tequila. ‘I haven’t eaten anything for a few hours and just played a match, but awesome, I think I just had a double shot of tequila,’ she said.

Another memorable moment followed when actress Emma Stone congratulated her after the match. Keys stated Stone told her, ‘You did amazing,’ which only stirred her emotions further. ‘I started crying again,’ she laughed, realizing how the tequila might affect her during the press session.

Eight years after that defeat, Keys celebrated her first Grand Slam title at the 2023 Australian Open, defeating top players including Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka. Although she faced disappointment at the US Open this year with a first-round loss to Renata Zarazua, she looks forward to continuing her journey in tennis.