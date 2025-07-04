Madison Keys Struggles Against Laura Siegemund in Wimbledon Clash

London, England — Madison Keys, the sixth seed and reigning Australian Open champion, faced a tough challenge against Laura Siegemund during their Round of 32 match at Wimbledon on Friday. Despite being down 0-40 at one point, Keys managed to pull herself back to deuce, showcasing her resilience.

The match saw Siegemund, renowned for her strong net play, dominate much of the early play. She maintained pressure on Keys, who struggled particularly with her second serve, winning none of the 14 points contested from it.

Emma Raducanu, the British number one, was also in action, preparing to face world number one Aryna Sabalenka later in the day. Raducanu was looking to build on her success against top-10 opponents, having beaten Maria Sakkari at the same stage in Wimbledon last year.

In other matches, American Taylor Fritz made a strong start against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, winning the first two sets and securing his place in the next round. He finished off the set with a break of serve after a double fault from the Spaniard.

Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz also continued his campaign, defeating Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets. Meanwhile, Norrie fought hard to hold off Mattia Bellucci, saving multiple break points.

The lively atmosphere at Wimbledon was matched by high-quality tennis as British players continued to make their mark in the tournament.

As the matches progressed, it remained to be seen whether Keys could turn her performance around against Siegemund, who was just one game away from advancing to the fourth round.