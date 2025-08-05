Madison Keys Takes on Clara Tauson in WTA Montreal Quarterfinal

Montreal, Canada — Madison Keys will compete against Clara Tauson in the quarterfinals of the WTA Canadian Open on Tuesday at 6:00 PM ET. The matchup follows a series of notable performances from both players, and expert predictions suggest that Keys has the edge.

According to advanced analysis from Dimers, Keys is favored to win with a 59% probability. Additionally, the model gives her a 56% chance of winning the first set against Tauson.

Keys, currently ranked No. 8 in the world, has a remarkable record of 32 wins and 10 losses this year. She is entering this match with momentum after her comeback win against Karolina Muchova in the previous round, which ended with scores of 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

“I kept my head in the game. It was tough, but I’m happy to be in the final eight,” said Keys, emphasizing her determination and recent switch to a Yonex racquet, which she credits for improving her baseline performance.

On the other hand, Clara Tauson, ranked No. 19, is enjoying a successful 2025 season with a win-loss record of 31-15. She recently made headlines by defeating Wimbledon champion Iga Świątek in straight sets during the round of 16.

Tauson expressed her focus on mental strength after her big win against Świątek. “It was tough conditions, but I worked hard and I’m really happy about the win,” she said.

The WTA tournament, also known as the Montreal Open, has witnessed plenty of upsets, and Tauson’s recent performance proves she is a formidable opponent. Their previous encounter at the Auckland ASB Classic this year saw Tauson emerge victorious with a tight 6-4, 7-6(7) win.

Betting odds indicate a competitive match, with Keys at -139 and Tauson at +110 on the moneyline. The match promises exciting tennis, and both players have shown their ability to handle pressure, making predictions difficult.

As preparations continue for the match, interests are high from both players’ fans and bettors alike. Stay tuned for what is sure to be an exciting quarterfinal clash.