Madison Keys Wins Thrilling Tiebreak at Cincinnati Open

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES — Madison Keys fought back after losing the first set to claim victory in a tense third-set tiebreak against Eva Lys at the Cincinnati Open.

The match, held on Sunday, August 10, 2025, saw Keys, 30, make a remarkable comeback after starting strong in the tournament. She struggled initially, going down 1-6 against the up-and-coming player but recovered to win 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (1).

Keys had previously dominated hard courts with a 20-3 record before entering this match. Her powerful shots helped her rally back, especially in the final tiebreak where she won seven of eight points. “I just kept trying to listen to everyone here cheering me,” Keys said in her on-court interview, expressing gratitude for the support.

This victory marks the tenth match Keys has won after losing the first set this season. She will next face Aoi Ito of Japan, who advanced after defeating No. 27 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

While Keys has had an overall successful season, she faced challenges against lower-ranked players, winning 14 of 18 matches against players outside the top 50. Meanwhile, the match against Lys was particularly notable as she had never previously taken a set off a top 10 player.

Despite her struggles early in the match, Keys fought back with timely breakthroughs in the second set. After trailing 3-0 in the deciding set, she unleashed her forehand and ultimately rallied to take control.

Later in the tournament, players like Jessica Bouzas Maneiro and Elena Rybakina also secured key wins, showcasing the fierce competition at the Cincinnati Open. Bouzas Maneiro defeated No. 21 seed Leylah Fernandez, while Rybakina overcame Renata Zarazua to keep her tournament hopes alive.