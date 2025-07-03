Madison LeCroy Welcomes Second Child, a Baby Girl Named Teddi

Charleston, South Carolina – Madison LeCroy, the star of “Southern Charm,” has welcomed her second child, a baby girl named Teddi. The reality TV star and her husband, Brett Randle, announced the birth on social media, sharing their excitement with fans.

LeCroy, 34, expressed her happiness, stating, “We’re super excited and just living in pure bliss at the moment. It doesn’t even feel real.” The name Teddi holds special significance for LeCroy as it honors her late father, Ted LeCroy, who passed away in 2023.

The couple tied the knot in Mexico, blending their families. Randle became the stepfather to Hudson, LeCroy’s son from a previous marriage. In February, LeCroy shared the news of her pregnancy, saying, “Our world is changing in the most magical way!”

Reflecting on her pregnancy, she noted she was “carrying completely differently” than during her time with Hudson. Initially, both Randle and Hudson had hoped for another boy, but they eventually warmed up to the idea of a new baby girl.

LeCroy mentioned the advanced products available to new mothers now compared to her first experience, joking that it made her earlier motherhood seem “very vintage.”

The couple’s journey to parenthood this time around followed Randle’s recent health scare, where a tumor was found on his kidney but later determined to be “just abnormal tissue.” LeCroy recounted how they learned about the negative results just as Randle expressed his desire to start trying for a baby.

Despite the challenges, LeCroy is thrilled with the arrival of her baby girl, saying it “worked out in my favor, and I’m so excited.”