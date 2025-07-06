Entertainment
Madisyn Seager Celebrates Baby Shower With Rangers Community
ARLINGTON, Texas — Madisyn Seager, the wife of Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager, held a pastel-themed baby shower on July 2, 2025, surrounded by family, friends, and the wives of Rangers players. The celebration was a heartfelt event as she prepares to welcome her baby boy later this year.
The shower featured soft pastel colors, joyful conversations, and laughter, embodying a spirit of community and support within the Rangers’ family. Guests enjoyed sweet toasts and shared personal experiences, reflecting the close friendships Madisyn has forged in the world of baseball.
“It was a beautiful day filled with love,” expressed one attendee. “Madisyn has made so many friends here, and it truly felt like family.” The warm atmosphere highlighted the importance of female friendships, especially among those navigating motherhood.
Earlier this year, Madisyn hosted a balloon-themed party for fellow teammate Shelby Stripling, showcasing her commitment to building relationships. The shower served as a reminder of the bonds that extend beyond the field.
In March, the couple announced their pregnancy with an Instagram post, sharing their excitement about welcoming “baby Seags.” Madisyn has been openly documenting her journey, including a recent color-reveal update where they confirmed they are expecting a boy.
As the Seagers prepare for this significant life change, the baby shower not only celebrated Madisyn’s upcoming role as a mother but also reinforced the strength of the community supporting them. With anticipation growing ahead of their son’s arrival, fans and friends alike are eagerly awaiting this new chapter for the Seagers.
