MADMIA Launches Playful Peppa Pig George Socks for Kids

USA – July 4, 2025 – MADMIA has launched a new line of socks featuring the popular character George Pig, aimed at both boys and girls. This new design incorporates George and his beloved dinosaur, catering to fans of playful fashion.

These vibrant socks, priced at $19.93 AUD, are designed to fit ages ranging from 3 to 99, making them a perfect piece for any child’s wardrobe. A representative from MADMIA stated, ‘This collaboration gave us a chance to connect with imagination, with design that resonates with both kids and adults.’

The Peppa Pig George Socks are available through MADMIA’s website, with free shipping for orders over $75 AUD in Australia and the United States. For smaller orders, Australia incurs a shipping fee of $9.90 AUD, while the United States charges $11.90 AUD.

MADMIA prides itself on customer service, promising same-day shipping within Australia and next business day for U.S. orders. Their return policy allows items to be returned within 30 days, provided they are unworn and in original packaging.

‘We’ve always believed socks can spark joy, bringing a bit of childhood nostalgia with every step,’ the spokesperson added.

These socks are part of a larger collection from MADMIA that emphasizes creativity and fun, aiming to enhance the way children experience clothing.