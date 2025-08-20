Entertainment
Madonna Celebrates 67th Birthday at Palio Horse Race in Siena
Siena, Italy — Madonna celebrated her 67th birthday in style this weekend, fulfilling a long-held dream to watch the Palio horse race in Siena. The iconic singer shared her special moment on Instagram, accompanied by her boyfriend Akeem Morris and her daughters, Mercy and Lourdes.
Madonna attended the historic race, which has taken place since 1482, on August 16, her birthday. She expressed her excitement in a lengthy Instagram caption, stating, “My Dream for many years has been to watch the Palio horse race in Siena that takes place on my birthday. There are no words to describe the excitement, the suspense, and the Pageantry! A truly sacred ritual to witness thousands of people hushed to a silence before the race begins!”
The star’s Instagram reel depicted her family enjoying local culture, dancing with residents, and marveling at a grand fireworks display. The celebration included a large pink Labubu cake, adorned with the message, “Happy Birthday Madudu,” which Madonna blew out candles on, dressed in a stunning white satin bodice.
Celebrity friends also joined in wishing her well. TV host Ellen DeGeneres posted, “Happy birthday Queen,” and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau added, “Happy happy birthday.”
Madonna’s birthday festivities come a few months after she publicly celebrated her father, Silvio Ciccone’s 94th birthday with a heartfelt social media tribute.
Madonna is not just a pop icon; she has a close-knit family and continues to embrace life while fulfilling her artistic pursuits. The singer is also preparing for her upcoming album, a sequel to her 2005 work, as she continues to inspire her fans worldwide.
