Entertainment
Madonna’s Remixes from Ray of Light Released in New Album Veronica Electronica
LOS ANGELES, California — After 27 years since its initial release, the remixes from Madonna‘s acclaimed album, Ray of Light, have finally been unveiled. The new album, titled Veronica Electronica, officially dropped on July 25.
In a July 1998 interview with Keyboard magazine, producer William Orbit expressed his concerns about overproduction in music. He said, “It’s a natural urge for computer buffs to perfect everything because they can, and we were very wary of that.” Despite these worries, trust was placed in other producers to remix some tracks from the original album, which received four Grammys and helped define the late ’90s music scene.
Ray of Light, released in 1998, featured hits that made everyone dance, notably the title track’s iconic music video. Veronica Electronica packs remixes of seven of the album’s 13 songs, alongside an unreleased demo track that didn’t make it onto the original album.
The album is named after Madonna’s electronic alter ego and features contributions from renowned DJs, including Sasha, Victor Calderone, Fabien, Peter Rauhofer, and Orbit himself. Some of these remixes had circulated before, but this is the first time they have been compiled together in one release.
Fans eagerly awaited this collection, which showcases the creative endeavors from the time of Ray of Light’s creation. With these new tracks, listeners can experience a fresh take on Madonna’s classic sound.
Recent Posts
- Ralph Macchio Pushes Movie Release After Cobra Kai Finale
- Man Drops Paternity Claims Against Jay-Z After Years of Legal Battle
- Freddy Fazbear Returns in Blumhouse’s Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
- Teaser for ‘The Boys’ Season 5 Revealed at Comic-Con 2025
- Court to Enforce Subpoena Against Ovitz in Ormond Lawsuit
- Powerball Jackpot Surges to $350 Million for Saturday Drawing
- Marshawn Lynch Produces Documentary on Seahawks’ Relocation Battle
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s Net Worth Reaches $2 Million Amid Rising Fame
- Mariners Seek Redemption Against Angels After Tough Loss
- Current Players Fail to Recognize Heisman Winner Reggie Bush
- LaMelo Ball’s Instagram Post Ignites Conversation Among Athletes
- Brush Fire Rages in Montecito Heights Amid Strong Winds
- SpaceX Launch Lights Up North Carolina Sky Early Saturday
- Morgan Wallen Drops Hip-Hop Remix of ‘Miami’ Featuring Lil Wayne and Rick Ross
- Cruz Azul Signs Stars Amid Competitive Liga MX Transfer Market
- Negotiations Continue for Garcia-Romero Rematch; Garcia Predicts Knockout
- Powerball Jackpot Hits $350 Million for Saturday’s Drawing
- SpaceX Launches 24 Starlink Satellites Amid Service Outage
- Madonna’s Remixes from Ray of Light Released in New Album Veronica Electronica
- Dan Aykroyd Explains Why He Skipped SNL’s 50th Anniversary