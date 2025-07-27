Madonna’s Remixes from Ray of Light Released in New Album Veronica Electronica

LOS ANGELES, California — After 27 years since its initial release, the remixes from Madonna‘s acclaimed album, Ray of Light, have finally been unveiled. The new album, titled Veronica Electronica, officially dropped on July 25.

In a July 1998 interview with Keyboard magazine, producer William Orbit expressed his concerns about overproduction in music. He said, “It’s a natural urge for computer buffs to perfect everything because they can, and we were very wary of that.” Despite these worries, trust was placed in other producers to remix some tracks from the original album, which received four Grammys and helped define the late ’90s music scene.

Ray of Light, released in 1998, featured hits that made everyone dance, notably the title track’s iconic music video. Veronica Electronica packs remixes of seven of the album’s 13 songs, alongside an unreleased demo track that didn’t make it onto the original album.

The album is named after Madonna’s electronic alter ego and features contributions from renowned DJs, including Sasha, Victor Calderone, Fabien, Peter Rauhofer, and Orbit himself. Some of these remixes had circulated before, but this is the first time they have been compiled together in one release.

Fans eagerly awaited this collection, which showcases the creative endeavors from the time of Ray of Light’s creation. With these new tracks, listeners can experience a fresh take on Madonna’s classic sound.