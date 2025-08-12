Madonna Urges Pope Leo to Visit Gaza for Humanitarian Aid

Los Angeles, CA – Singer Madonna is calling on Pope Leo XIV to visit Gaza to provide assistance to children amid a growing humanitarian crisis. In an emotional Instagram post on Monday, she urged the pontiff to "bring your light to the children before it's too late."

Madonna, who has been vocal about the suffering in Gaza, stated, "As a mother, I cannot bear to watch their suffering. The children of the world belong to everyone. You are the only one of us who cannot be denied entry." She expressed her belief that politics should not impede humanitarian efforts.

The artist’s appeal comes during a period when humanitarian organizations warn that parts of Gaza face critical food shortages, with famine imminent. A report from a global hunger initiative in July indicated that the situation is deteriorating.

Pope Leo, who became the first American-born pope earlier this year, has also acknowledged the crisis. During a recent Mass, he expressed solidarity with the suffering children in Gaza, stating, "We are with the young people of Gaza." The Vatican has not yet responded to Madonna's call.

In her Instagram caption, Madonna added that she made the plea on her son Rocco’s birthday, emphasizing that the best gift she could give him is to encourage others to help save innocent children caught in the crossfire. Additionally, she called for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

"I am not pointing fingers, placing blame or taking sides. Everyone is suffering. Including the mothers of the hostages. I pray that they are released as well," she wrote.

Notably, the ongoing violence between Israel and Hamas has resulted in significant casualties, particularly among children, with UNICEF reporting that more than 18,000 children have lost their lives since the war began last October.

As Madonna’s post circulates, other artists have also encouraged awareness of the humanitarian situation in Gaza, further highlighting the urgent need for international attention and support.