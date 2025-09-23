Madrid’s Hispanidad 2025 Festival Promises Cultural Extravaganza

MADRID, Spain — The Comunidad de Madrid will host its fifth edition of Hispanidad 2025 from October 3 to 12, featuring a rich blend of music, literature, film, dance, and folk culture under the theme “Todos los acentos caben en Madrid.”

More than 200 activities will take place across nearly 70 venues, showcasing artists from 23 different nationalities. Highlights include a concert by Gloria Estefan on Sunday, October 5, at Plaza de Colón, celebrating her 50-year career, and the traditional Cabalgata de la Hispanidad parade along Gran Vía that same afternoon.

The festival will also include free concerts in iconic plazas and venues throughout Madrid. Alongside Estefan, other notable artists set to perform are Bomba Estéreo, Miranda!, Babasónicos, Eliades Ochoa, Alizzz, Silvana Estrada, María José Llergo, Los Estanques & El Canijo de Jerez, Mocedades, and Los Panchos.

Argentina will be the guest country this year, with diverse musical offerings ranging from flamenco and Latin jazz to classical and urban rhythms. Performances will take place in major locations like Plaza de España and Puerta del Sol, as well as intimate cultural sites such as Museo Cerralbo and Casa Museo Lope de Vega.

The event also caters to families with clown shows, circus acts, puppet performances, theater, and guided tours. A special tribute to Nobel laureate Mario Vargas Llosa will feature a film series concluding on October 6 at Teatros del Canal.

More information and the full festival program can be found on the official Hispanidad website.