Leeds, UK – International film star Mads Mikkelsen dined at UYARE, a premier rooftop South Indian restaurant, this weekend. He was joined by Oscar-winning editor-turned-director Lee Smith and renowned producer Pascal Degove to discuss their upcoming thriller, Sirus.

This highly anticipated project is expected to make waves in the international film industry. Meanwhile, the UYARE team prepared an exquisite meal for Mikkelsen and his guests, showcasing a selection of vibrant South Indian dishes. Starters included Masala Fried Cauliflower, crispy Fried Fish, and the popular Kanthari Chicken, known for its spicy green chili marinade.

For the main course, Mikkelsen enjoyed Pothu Koonu Masala, a rich buffalo curry, Kunjaadu Curry featuring Kerala-style spiced lamb, and Chemmeen Roast, a fiery king prawn dish, all served with flaky Kerala Parathas and sweet Carrot Coconut Rice. He paired the meal with a classic Cobra Beer, later calling it “a truly unforgettable culinary experience.”

At the end of the evening, Mikkelsen expressed his gratitude to Chef Ajith Kumar and Chef Francis, praising the entire kitchen team. He even took selfies with the staff, adding a personal touch to the visit.

UYARE has gained significant attention, having recently hosted several cricket stars during the India vs. England test match in Leeds. The restaurant prides itself on providing the same level of hospitality to both celebrities and local diners. “Our staff aren’t new to high-profile guests,” said a member of the UYARE team, pointing to their sister restaurant, Tharavadu, which has hosted stars like Simon Pegg and Rebel Wilson.

As word spreads about its stunning views and flavorful South Indian menu, UYARE is quickly becoming a beloved dining spot in Leeds for food lovers and celebrities alike.