Entertainment
Mads Mikkelsen Enjoys Culinary Delights at Leeds’ UYARE Restaurant
Leeds, UK – International film star Mads Mikkelsen dined at UYARE, a premier rooftop South Indian restaurant, this weekend. He was joined by Oscar-winning editor-turned-director Lee Smith and renowned producer Pascal Degove to discuss their upcoming thriller, Sirus.
This highly anticipated project is expected to make waves in the international film industry. Meanwhile, the UYARE team prepared an exquisite meal for Mikkelsen and his guests, showcasing a selection of vibrant South Indian dishes. Starters included Masala Fried Cauliflower, crispy Fried Fish, and the popular Kanthari Chicken, known for its spicy green chili marinade.
For the main course, Mikkelsen enjoyed Pothu Koonu Masala, a rich buffalo curry, Kunjaadu Curry featuring Kerala-style spiced lamb, and Chemmeen Roast, a fiery king prawn dish, all served with flaky Kerala Parathas and sweet Carrot Coconut Rice. He paired the meal with a classic Cobra Beer, later calling it “a truly unforgettable culinary experience.”
At the end of the evening, Mikkelsen expressed his gratitude to Chef Ajith Kumar and Chef Francis, praising the entire kitchen team. He even took selfies with the staff, adding a personal touch to the visit.
UYARE has gained significant attention, having recently hosted several cricket stars during the India vs. England test match in Leeds. The restaurant prides itself on providing the same level of hospitality to both celebrities and local diners. “Our staff aren’t new to high-profile guests,” said a member of the UYARE team, pointing to their sister restaurant, Tharavadu, which has hosted stars like Simon Pegg and Rebel Wilson.
As word spreads about its stunning views and flavorful South Indian menu, UYARE is quickly becoming a beloved dining spot in Leeds for food lovers and celebrities alike.
Recent Posts
- Braves Edge Mets in Tight Game as Montas Makes His Return
- Television Legend Lynn Hamilton Dies at 95, Leaving Lasting Legacy
- Boston Celtics Trade Jrue Holiday as Kristaps Porzingis Faces Uncertain Future
- Panama Faces Jamaica in Critical Gold Cup Match
- Panama Faces Jamaica in Crucial Gold Cup Clash
- Post Malone’s Big A** Stadium Tour Hits Boise This June
- DeWanna Bonner Likely Done with Indiana Fever, Eyes New Teams
- Whit Merrifield Announces Retirement After Nine MLB Seasons
- New All-Inclusive Playground Opens in Cupertino, Welcomes All Abilities
- Iranian Hackers Disrupt Public Services in Tirana, Albania
- Cardinals Claim Hampson, Designate Barrero for Assignment
- Oregon Reports First Measles Case of 2025 in Unvaccinated Adult
- QuantumScape Achieves Milestone in Solid-State Battery Production
- Lyon Relegated to Second Division Amid Financial Crisis
- Alan Hamel Spotted with Joanna Cassidy, Sparks Romance Rumors
- Extreme Heat Wave Hits Tri-State Area, Breaks Temperature Records
- Zdeno Chara Inducted Into Hockey Hall of Fame in 2025 Class
- Magnitude 2.7 Earthquake Shakes San Fernando Valley
- Residents Brace for Possible Major Earthquake in California
- Severe Michigan Heat Wave Nearing End as Storms Approaching