Maduro Claims U.S. Military Buildup Aims to Overthrow Venezuelan Government

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro accused the United States of building up military forces in the Caribbean to instigate a coup against his government. In a press conference on Monday, he stated he would be ready to declare a ‘republic in arms’ if the U.S. attacks Venezuela.

‘They are seeking a regime change through military threat,’ Maduro said, claiming Venezuela is facing the ‘biggest threat’ in a century. He asserted that any attack on Venezuela would lead to armed resistance to defend the nation.

Maduro highlighted the deployment of U.S. naval forces, which includes eight military ships and a submarine loaded with missiles targeting Venezuela. He declared a state of maximum military preparedness, arguing that the U.S. has shifted its operation from drug interdiction to direct threats to Venezuela.

The U.S. Navy has confirmed the presence of Aegis guided-missile destroyers, including the USS Gravely and USS Jason Dunham, in the Caribbean. U.S. officials stated a nuclear-powered submarine is also part of the operation. This military expansion comes amidst ongoing U.S. efforts against Latin American drug cartels, with no current plans to deploy personnel on Venezuelan soil.

This military buildup coincides with accusations from the Trump administration that Maduro has links to various criminal organizations. A U.S. official confirmed the recent deployment of ten F-35 fighter jets to Puerto Rico, marking the first use of land-based strike aircraft in the Caribbean related to anti-drug operations.

In a recent airstrike, U.S. forces reportedly destroyed a boat in the Caribbean, claiming it was involved in drug trafficking. Maduro responded by deploying ships and drones along Venezuela’s coasts and reinforcing troops along the borders with Colombia. This escalation leads to heightened tensions between the two nations amid ongoing anti-drug operations.

During his conference, Maduro reiterated his claim to the Venezuelan presidency following a contentious election in 2024, which has not received recognition from the U.S. or many regional governments. In response to Maduro’s comments, U.S. military commanders maintain that they have the authority to act if threatened by Venezuelan forces.