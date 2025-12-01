Maduro Reappears Amid Rising Tensions with U.S.

Caracas, Venezuela – Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro made his first public appearance in days on Sunday, ending speculation about his whereabouts amid rising tensions with the United States. This came after a week of intense scrutiny when he was last seen on Wednesday driving around Caracas, which fueled rumors that he had fled the country.

Maduro attended an annual specialty coffee awards event in eastern Caracas, where he handed out medals to local coffee producers. During the event, he sipped various coffees and made remarks that did not directly address the ongoing crisis in Venezuela but emphasized the resilience of the nation. “Venezuela is indestructible, untouchable, unbeatable,” he proclaimed when discussing the country’s economy.

Shortly after the event, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that he had spoken with Maduro over the phone. “I wouldn’t say it went well or badly. It was a phone call,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One when asked about the conversation. Reports suggest that Trump and Maduro discussed the heightened military presence in the region, where the U.S. has deployed warships and troops as part of efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Maduro’s appearance was overshadowed by escalating tensions, as he accused the U.S. of seeking to seize Venezuela’s oil reserves through force. In a letter to OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais, he described U.S. military actions against alleged drug operations as a serious threat to the stability of Venezuelan oil production.

Jorge Rodríguez, head of Venezuela’s National Assembly, echoed Maduro’s accusations during a press conference, referring to recent U.S. military operations in the Caribbean that have reportedly resulted in the deaths of Venezuelans. He stated, “There’s no declared war, therefore this cannot be classified as anything but murder,” a remark that highlights the ongoing hostilities between the two nations. Rodríguez announced that the Venezuelan parliament would create a special commission to investigate the incidents.

As the U.S. military’s presence grows, Maduro and his government face mounting pressure. Trump’s administration has issued warnings to airlines and ships to avoid Venezuelan airspace, heightening tensions further. However, Trump remarked that the airspace warning was not indicative of imminent airstrikes.

The Maduro government has faced accusations of human rights violations and extrajudicial killings in the past. Human rights groups reported that more than 50 Venezuelans were detained for political reasons in October alone.

Despite the turmoil, life in Venezuela continues amid ongoing uncertainty over its political future, with many citizens caught between the competing narratives of resilience and imminent threat.