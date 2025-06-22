Business
Maersk to Monitor Security in Strait of Hormuz Amid Rising Tensions
OSLO, Norway — Maersk vessels are continuing to navigate the Strait of Hormuz, despite rising tensions in the region following U.S. military actions against Iranian nuclear facilities. The Danish shipping giant announced on Sunday that it will reassess its operations based on the latest security information.
In a statement, Maersk emphasized its commitment to safety, saying, “We will continuously monitor the security risk to our specific vessels in the region and are ready to take operational actions as needed.” This proactive approach comes as geopolitical tensions have heightened in the Middle East.
The U.S. conducted strikes on Iranian nuclear sites overnight, raising concerns about potential reprisals and regional stability. The Strait of Hormuz, a crucial maritime route, handles a significant portion of the world’s oil supply, making the area particularly sensitive to conflict.
Maersk, known as the world’s largest container shipping company, operates a fleet of over 707 vessels, providing essential logistics and freight services globally. Its operations in the region are vital for maintaining the flow of goods, particularly given its varied shipping routes.
The company has stated it will remain vigilant and adjust its operations as necessary to ensure the safety of its crews and ships. Continued monitoring and assessment will guide their decisions moving forward.
