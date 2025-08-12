Magda Linette Faces Jessica Pegula in WTA Cincinnati Showdown

Cincinnati, Ohio — Magda Linette battles Jessica Pegula in the third round of the WTA 1000 tournament in Cincinnati. The match, featuring the Polish player against the highly ranked American, kicked off around 1:00 AM on August 13, 2025.

Linette, seeded 31st, is looking to advance past Pegula, who is currently ranked 4th in the WTA rankings. In the previous round, Linette won decisively against Rebecca Sramkova with a score of 2-0. In contrast, Pegula defeated Kimberly Birrell, also with a 2-0 outcome.

The match began with early exchanges, with Linette happening to face some knee issues, creating tension among fans. In the first set, both players struggled to hold serve, resulting in numerous breaks. Linette eventually gained an edge, winning the set 4-2. This was a significant moment as Linette had never previously won a set against Pegula in their earlier encounters.

As they continued into the second set, Linette’s form appeared promising. She built momentum with powerful serves and strategic plays that kept Pegula on her toes. Despite Linette’s strong start, the American showcased resilience—evident from her powerful returns and tactical volleys. Fans remained on the edge of their seats, eager to see if Linette could maintain her lead.

As the match progressed, expert commentators highlighted Linette’s determination and the significance of this encounter for her career. Meanwhile, Pegula, known for her strong performances on the WTA tour, aimed to reassert dominance after a shaky first set.

With the match tied at critical points and both players displaying commendable skills, the tension built. Who would emerge victorious in this gripping showdown? Follow the final moments of this live relay as both players commit to every point in a battle for advancement.