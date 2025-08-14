Magda Linette Faces Veronika Kudermetova in Cincinnati Quarterfinals

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Magda Linette secured a sensational victory against Jessica Pegula on Wednesday night, August 13, 2025, advancing to the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 tournament in Cincinnati. Linette won the decisive set 6-3, marking a significant achievement for the Polish player.

Shortly after her win, Linette learned that her next opponent would be Veronika Kudermetova. The Russian player defeated Clara Tauson, who previously defeated Iga Swiatek, in a thrilling match. Conditions were challenging, with high temperatures and humidity affecting gameplay.

During the match between Tauson and Kudermetova, the first set showcased Tauson’s strength as she jumped to a 4-1 lead. Eventually, she closed the set at 6-3. The second set was closely contested, resulting in a tie-break where Kudermetova rallied to win 7-6(4).

As the players prepared for the third set, play was halted due to rain, leading to a nearly three-hour delay. When the match resumed, Kudermetova capitalized on Tauson’s dwindling energy, ultimately winning the match 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-4.

This victory sets up an exciting clash between Linette and Kudermetova in the quarterfinals. Fans are eagerly awaiting this matchup that promises to be filled with drama and competitive spirit.