Sports
Magdalena Fręch Faces Coco Gauff Today at US Open
New York, NY — Polish tennis player Magdalena Fręch competes against American Coco Gauff today, August 30, in the third round of the US Open. The match is scheduled to start at 5:30 PM EDT on the hard courts of Flushing Meadows.
This encounter marks Fręch’s first time reaching the third round in her US Open career. Previously, she overcame Peyton Stearns in the second round. Gauff, currently ranked third in the world, has a solid track record against Fręch, winning their two prior encounters without dropping a set.
The match will be broadcast live on Eurosport and available for streaming on HBO Max and Player. Live updates will also be provided by the WP SportoweFakty portal.
Eurosport will carry the television broadcast, while online viewers can enjoy the match on Max or Player. This highly anticipated matchup will showcase Fręch's determination against a formidable opponent who is coming off an emotional victory against Donna Vekić, where Gauff demonstrated resilience and skill under pressure.
As tensions rise on the court, fans can expect a thrilling spectacle as both players vie for a spot in the next round of this prestigious tournament.
