Maggie Q Discusses Life Changes and New Role in Ballard

BEVERLY HILLS, California — Maggie Q, the Hawaiian-born actress known for her roles in action-packed films, has embraced a lighter side as she shares personal stories over coffee. In Beverly Hills, she recently showed off photos of her dogs dressed in custom tuxedos from her wedding, and offered tips for affordable veterinary care while promoting her newest show.

Q is in town to celebrate the premiere of Ballard, a crime drama that debuted on July 9 on Amazon Prime Video. The show is a spinoff of the popular series Bosch and follows Detective Renée Ballard, played by Q, as she leads the LAPD’s newly formed cold cases unit. Within days of its release, Ballard surged to the top of the streamer’s viewing charts.

“When they announced I was doing the show, I received more messages than for anything else in my career,” Q remarked. “People love crime.”

Despite leading a show set in Los Angeles, Q is transitioning away from the city, where she faced personal challenges including the loss of her home to a mudslide. “It was heartbreaking,” she said. “The city broke my heart. In Hawaii, people come together to help each other in crises. Here, it felt cold and isolating.”

Q has begun the next chapter of her life by purchasing a home in Arizona. She noted the contrast in community spirit, stating, “People said hi to each other there. In Beverly Hills, I greeted ten people, and no one replied.”

On the future of Ballard, Q expressed uncertainty but an optimistic view on a potential second season. “I’m a realist,” she said. “The industry has changed; shows can get canceled quickly. But I’m excited about what we’re building.”

As an actress often typecast into action roles, Q is determined to break the mold. “It’s about convincing people I can do more,” she added. “I want the chance to perform in diverse roles.”

Q married four weeks ago, celebrating with a small ceremony focused on bringing family together. “It was heartwarming to see everyone in one place,” she said, laughing at the unexpected joy of the event.

All ten episodes of Ballard are now streaming on Prime Video, with viewers eager to see what comes next in this fresh crime drama.