Maggie Q Discusses Life Changes and New Role on ‘Ballard’

Beverly Hills, CA — Maggie Q, a Hawaiian-born actress known for her roles in films like Mission Impossible III and the series Nikita, recently shared insights into her personal life and career. While promoting her new Amazon Prime Video drama, Ballard, which premiered on July 9, Q displayed her signature warmth over coffee at the Four Seasons hotel.

As she briefly spoke about her recent wedding, Q showed off pictures of her dogs in custom tuxedos. The actress, who felt overwhelmed by the amount of support from fans when the Ballard announcement was made, commented, “People love crime.” Her new show follows the LAPD’s cold cases unit and quickly climbed to the top of Prime Video’s charts.

In an unexpected twist, Q has opted for a lifestyle change, stating, “I’m transitioning out of L.A.,” after experiencing a painful loss related to a mudslide that destroyed her home. She expressed her heartache over the lack of community support in Los Angeles, contrasting it with the neighborly love she received in Hawaii.

The actress expressed frustrations with the Hollywood system, acknowledging the challenges of typecasting. “Your whole career is spent convincing people of that,” she said. Despite being viewed predominantly as a tough character, Q strives to portray a range of roles, stating, “I see myself as multifaceted.”

Regarding Ballard, Q explained that the character had to navigate the challenges of being ostracized by her colleagues after filing a complaint within the LAPD. This complexity adds depth to her character, which is juxtaposed against the backdrop of the series’ thrilling narrative.

With the first season now streaming, Q remains hopeful but pragmatic about the series’ future. “Shows are so expendable,” she acknowledged, reflecting on the industry’s unpredictability. “There is no ‘of course’ in this business,” she said, suggesting that the fate of Ballard lies in the hands of audiences and critics alike.

All ten episodes of the first season of Ballard are currently streaming on Prime Video, marking a significant achievement in Q’s ongoing acting career.