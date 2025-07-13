Maggie Q Discusses Role in ‘Ballard’ and Hollywood’s Diversity Evolution

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Maggie Q, known for her fierce roles in action films, returns to the screen as LAPD detective Renée Ballard in the new Prime Video spinoff, “Ballard.” The series, based on Michael Connelly‘s novels, premiered after Q’s introduction in the finale of “Bosch: Legacy.”

In her latest role, Q plays a detective leading a team of civilians and disillusioned officers tackling cold cases in Los Angeles. Her character faces internal challenges, having previously been isolated in an underfunded department after filing a harassment claim against a superior.

“The finale was just bananas, just reveal after reveal,” Q said in an interview, appreciating the unexpected twists in the storyline, which culminated with a shocking murder that impacts Ballard’s team.

Reflecting on the intense training for her role, Q described the experience as “exhausting” yet fulfilling. She particularly found a fight scene quite challenging, revealing, “To reach a realism with that attack, you have to go further than you’re comfortable going.” The crew, including a sensitive female director, felt the weight of the scene’s violence, creating a silent atmosphere on set.

“I really thought this might be the most exhausted I’ve ever been in my life,” she admitted, noting the emotional impact of portraying such difficult themes.

The dynamic between Ballard and Bosch, played by Titus Welliver, serves as a cornerstone for the series. Q noted that Ballard sees Bosch as an ally who bends the rules and offers her a sense of camaraderie that she lacks elsewhere.

As for the future of the series, Q shared that the writers’ room for season two is already in progress, hinting at an exploration of deeper narrative arcs, including the aftermath of a significant character’s murder.

Q also addressed Hollywood’s evolving landscape regarding representation. “I think it’s very exciting how it is a different industry than 25 years ago,” she reflected, contrasting her experiences in the past with the current progress in inclusivity for Asian actors.

She emphasized the importance of merit in the industry, advocating for talent over tokenism. “I just have to keep doing better, and then I become an undeniable option,” she said, underscoring her commitment to breaking barriers.

With her role in “Ballard,” Maggie Q continues to combine her action star persona with a nuanced portrayal of a woman facing personal and professional challenges. The anticipation for what’s next in the series remains high.