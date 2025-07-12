Maggie Q Dives into LAPD’s Cold Cases in New Series ‘Ballard’

LOS ANGELES, CA — Actress Maggie Q is set to headline a new crime drama series titled “Ballard,” premiering on Prime Video on July 9, 2025. The show features her as Detective Renée Ballard, who heads the LAPD‘s underfunded cold case division.

In a recent interview, Q shared insights into her preparation for the role, emphasizing the specific skills required to portray a homicide detective. She stated, “Even though I’ve been very physical before, obviously, the learning curve on this was new to me.” Q noted that despite the challenges, her physicality allowed her to adapt quickly.

Before filming, Q received encouragement from Titus Welliver, who portrayed Harry Bosch in the original series. She described Welliver as a mentor, saying, “He’s a great guy, and I know you guys have interviewed him and you know him. He’s like a brother… He gave me the baton in front of the LAPD police chief and said, ‘Here we go.’”

In the premiere, Detective Ballard grapples with her new role, investigating a series of cold cases, including the murder of a politician’s sister. “We peel away the layers to reveal… the circumstances behind how that happened to her,” Q remarked.

The series also touches upon real-life issues as Ballard collaborates with a mix of LAPD officers and civilians in a unit that struggles for support and resources. “They are really trying to make miracles happen, but the LAPD is not making it easy on her,” she said.

Filming took place across various locations in California, including Malibu, where Q expressed sadness over the impact of the recent wildfires on the landscape featured in the series. She asserted, “We immortalized this part of the West Side of LA that will never be the same.”

Fans of the previous shows in the Bosch franchise will not be disappointed as Welliver returns to assist Q’s character throughout the series. The show is inspired by the works of author Michael Connelly, known for his gripping crime narratives.

“Ballard” promises to explore themes of resilience and integrity amidst institutional challenges. With Q at the helm, expectations are high as the show gears up to captivate audiences eager for its unique blend of drama and mystery.