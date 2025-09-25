Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Bride’ Trailer Unleashes Dark Frankenstein Adaptation

LOS ANGELES, CA — Warner Bros. released the trailer for Maggie Gyllenhaal‘s upcoming film, “The Bride,” on Tuesday, giving fans a glimpse into her dark twist on the classic Frankenstein story. Set in Great Depression-era Chicago, the film stars Christian Bale as Frank, who seeks to revive a romantic companion using the skills of Dr. Euphronius, played by Annette Bening.

According to the film’s synopsis, Frank and Dr. Euphronius create an undead soul mate, leading to a chaotic tale filled with murder, possession, and radical cultural movements. The titular character, portrayed by Jessie Buckley, is a product of their dark experiment, caught between loyalty to Frank and her curiosity about her origins.

The teaser, infused with a punk-rock aesthetic, promises an edgy reinterpretation of Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel and the 1935 film “Bride of Frankenstein.” With a tagline that shocks, “Here comes the mother f— bride,” the trailer offers brief flashes of chaos, showcasing Buckley’s haunting portrayal of a bride wrestling with her identity.

Gyllenhaal expressed her excitement on social media, stating, “Thrilled (and a little terrified) to give you a peek at my new baby.” The film also features comments from notable cast members like Rosamund Pike and Olivia Wilde, demonstrating their support for Gyllenhaal’s vision.

“The Bride” is scheduled to hit theaters on March 6, 2026. This release was pushed back to avoid competition with Guillermo del Toro‘s own adaptation, set to premiere later this year. Del Toro’s film features Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi, exploring similar themes in a Gothic style.

Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut came in 2021 with “The Lost Daughter,” which earned critical acclaim. With “The Bride,” she aims to blend horror with a contemporary flair, paving the way for a fresh cinematic experience.