Entertainment
Maggie Q Promotes New Drama After Leaving LA Behind
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Actress Maggie Q has shifted her focus from Hollywood to Hawaii and Arizona as she promotes her new drama, “Ballard,” which premiered on July 9. In her latest role, Q portrays Detective Renée Ballard, who leads the cold cases unit of the LAPD.
During a recent interview in Beverly Hills, the Hawaiian-born actress, known for her roles in action films like “Mission Impossible III” and “Live Free or Die Hard,” discussed her transition away from Los Angeles after losing her home in a mudslide. “When that happens, nobody helps you,” she explained, reflecting on the lack of support from neighbors and city officials.
Despite the challenges she faced in LA, Q shared that she is enjoying life in Arizona, where residents are more welcoming. “People said hi to each other there,” she noted, contrasting it with her experience in Beverly Hills, where a friendly greeting often goes unanswered.
With the first season of “Ballard” quickly climbing the streaming charts, Q expressed gratitude for the enthusiastic response from fans. “When they made the announcement that I was doing the show, I got more texts and messages than for anything I’ve ever done in my career,” she said.
As for the future of the show, which is continuing a legacy from the “Bosch” series, Q is optimistic but realistic. “The industry is barely recognizable, and shows are so expendable,” she remarked. Still, she is excited about the possibilities for a potential second season.
Q also discussed the struggles of typecasting in Hollywood, admitting it’s a challenge to be perceived as a ‘badass’ while striving to showcase her versatility. “It’s about opening people’s eyes,” she stated about the need for diverse roles in the industry.
As she embraces new opportunities, Q admitted she’s in a good place both personally and professionally after recently holding a wedding ceremony, four weeks ago, for family and friends. “Now I know why people get married,” she shared with a smile.
All 10 episodes of the first season of “Ballard” are now available for streaming on Prime Video.
