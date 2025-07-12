Maggie Q Takes Lead in New Bosch Spinoff Ballard

Los Angeles, CA — Maggie Q stars as Detective Renée Ballard in the new spinoff series, Ballard, which premieres on Prime Video on July 9, 2025. The series expands on the world of the original series, Bosch, and its follow-up, Bosch: Legacy. In her first lead role, Q portrays Ballard, who is tasked with heading the LAPD‘s struggling cold case division.

In an interview on July 8, Q shared insights about her preparation for the role, saying she received valuable advice from series star Titus Welliver, who played Harry Bosch. “He’s like a brother… ‘Q, plant your flag. Do not give in. Be strong,’” she recalled him saying.

In the series, Ballard attempts to solve unresolved cases despite the lack of funding and resources. She also faces significant challenges, including a conspiracy within the department. “[Her team] is really trying to make miracles happen, but the LAPD is not making it easy on her,” Q explained.

Q’s character will explore a series of murders, including that of a politician’s sister, as she collaborates with a group of cold case volunteers. Welliver’s Bosch also makes appearances to assist Ballard in her investigations, which adds depth to the narrative.

While Q has experience in action roles, she characterized the training for a homicide detective as “very specific.” She expressed that she was eager to portray the physicality of the role but noted that some stunts were performed by her stunt double.

Filming took place in locations like Malibu, which have since been affected by wildfires, making the show’s setting feel bittersweet. “We’ve immortalized this part of the West Side of LA… and what currently no longer exists,” Q remarked.

Early reviews for Ballard suggest a promising start, with a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes based on six reviews as of its release date. Critics praised Q’s performance and the engaging mystery at the heart of the plot, noting it maintains the spirit of the original series while creating its own identity.

All ten episodes of Ballard will be available for streaming starting July 9 at 3 a.m. ET. The show is based on the works of author Michael Connelly, who remains involved as an executive producer.