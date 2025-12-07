Sports
Magic Edge Heat 106-105 in Thrilling NBA Showdown
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Orlando Magic defeated the Miami Heat 106-105 in a thrilling matchup on Friday night. This victory improves the Magic’s record to 14-9, while the Heat also falls to 14-9.
In a closely contested game, Orlando was led by a standout performance from their star player, who scored 32 points. Despite missing several games earlier this season due to a strained left groin, he returned to contribute effectively.
Another key player for the Magic added 22 points, helping to secure the win. The game concluded dramatically when Miami’s last opportunity, a jumper at the buzzer, missed its mark, giving Orlando the narrow victory.
Norman Powell was a significant force for the Heat, scoring 28 points and keeping Miami competitive with two critical layups late in the game. After a layup from Jalen Suggs extended Orlando’s lead to 106-101, Miami responded with fervor but ultimately fell short.
Bam Adebayo also made an impact for Miami, contributing 24 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. The Heat played without Jimmy Butler, who is recovering from an injury to his right big toe, resulting in their recent struggles.
The Magic have now won seven of their last nine games, while the Heat have lost three of four after experiencing a six-game winning streak.
The two teams are set to meet again in Orlando on Tuesday night for an NBA Cup quarterfinal.
Next up, the Heat will host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, while the Magic travel to face the New York Knicks on Sunday.
