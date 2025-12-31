Magic Face Pacers in Struggling Season Matchup

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — The struggling Indiana Pacers (6-27) will host the Orlando Magic (18-15) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET. This is the first of three matchups between the teams this season.

Both teams are coming off tough losses, with the Pacers on a frustrating nine-game losing streak after falling to the Houston Rockets 126-119 on Monday. Pascal Siakam led Indiana with 23 points in a game where they covered as 15.5-point underdogs. Overall, the Pacers are ranked last in the league.

The Magic also suffered a last-second defeat, losing to the Toronto Raptors 107-106 on Monday. Guard Anthony Black scored a team-high 27 points, but Orlando failed to cover as a 6-point favorite.

The Magic have gone 1-5-1 against the spread in their last seven games, while Indiana is 3-6 ATS during their nine-game skid. Orlando is 13-19-1 ATS on the season, while Indiana is at 16-17 ATS.

Injury reports show key players for both teams. For the Magic, Desmond Bane is listed as available after dealing with back spasms, but Jonathan Isaac will miss the game due to a sore left knee. Franz Wagner and Moritz Wagner are also out indefinitely with injuries.

The Pacers have upgraded T.J. McConnell to probable for the matchup despite hamstring soreness, while Ben Sheppard is listed as questionable.

Historically, the Magic fared well against the Pacers last season, winning three out of four matchups. Despite their recent struggles, the Magic’s offensive output has improved, with Orlando scoring at least 115 points in five of their last nine games.

As the game approaches, the Pacers remain a challenge for fans, but they hope to pull off an upset against a Magic team looking to regain its momentum. The matchup promises excitement for NBA fans as both teams navigate through a challenging season.