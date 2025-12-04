Sports
Magic Fall to Spurs in Narrow 114-112 Loss
Orlando, FL – The Orlando Magic faced a narrow defeat, losing 114-112 to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night at the Kia Center. This game marked a disappointing end to their three-game winning streak.
Trailing by as much as 15 points in the second half, the Magic showed resilience. In the final moments, Franz Wagner sank a 3-pointer, narrowing the Spurs’ lead to just one point. However, Jalen Suggs had a crucial opportunity to give the Magic the lead during a fastbreak, but his layup attempt fell short, proving to be a critical miss.
De'Aaron Fox then capitalized on the opportunity, converting two free throws to extend the Spurs’ lead to three points with just 25.6 seconds remaining in the game. A pivotal moment came when Jonathan Isaac fouled Fox, sending him to the free-throw line, where he converted both attempts.
Despite having a chance to win, Wagner’s final shot was blocked by Luke Kornet, sealing the game’s outcome and giving the Spurs the victory. This tough loss leaves the Magic recalibrating as they prepare to face the Miami Heat on Friday.
The Magic aim to bounce back against Miami, with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at the Kia Center.
