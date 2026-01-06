Entertainment
Magic: The Gathering Reveals Two Exciting Commander Decks for 2026
Renton, WA – Wizards of the Coast announced the release of two new Commander decks for Magic: The Gathering, set to debut on January 23, 2026. Titled “Dance of the Elements” and “Blight Curse,” these decks will feature compelling new mechanics that reflect the duality of the beloved Lorwyn–Shadowmoor setting.
The “Dance of the Elements” deck emphasizes the evoke mechanic, allowing players to cast creatures for less mana, only to sacrifice them when they enter the battlefield. This deck is led by Ashling, the Limitless, a five-color Commander that enhances elemental spells.
“Blight Curse,” on the other hand, centers around the new blight counters. Players using this deck will have Auntie Ool, Cursewretch as their Commander, who manipulates blight counters for card advantage and opponents’ detriment.
Each deck comes equipped with various features, including 10 double-sided tokens or punch-out counters, a reference card, and a customizable deck box, making it easy for players to dive right into their games.
Players can preorder these decks now from local game stores and online retailers. This release aims to rekindle excitement for the mechanics present in past sets while introducing innovative gameplay strategies for Magic’s community.
As preview season heats up, fans are eager to explore everything Lorwyn Eclipsed has to offer, bringing a new chapter to Magic: The Gathering’s ongoing narrative.
