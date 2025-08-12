Magic Spotlight Series Kicks Off 2026 with Exciting Avatar Events

LOS ANGELES, CA – The Magic Spotlight Series is set to launch its first event of 2026, featuring the thrilling theme of Magic Spotlight: The Avatar. This event takes place from January 9 to 11, and players will be able to explore the elemental excitement across two continents.

The format for this unique competition will be Standard Constructed, showcasing hundreds of new cards from the collaboration between Magic: The Gathering and Avatar: The Last Airbender. Participants can experience the power of the elements while engaging in a community-driven atmosphere.

The Magic Spotlight Series is known for its inclusive approach, allowing anyone to compete in high-level Magic events without pre-qualifications. These two-day gatherings present an opportunity for players to vie for impressive prizes, including cash rewards, exclusive promo cards, and invitations to the Pro Tour.

The upcoming Avatar events promise a $50,000 prize pool, with every participant receiving a stunning non-foil promo card, which will be revealed shortly. Additionally, the top 128 players will earn traditional foil versions of this promo card. The top 8 competitors from each main event will also earn invitations to the Pro Tour Secrets of Strixhaven, taking place at MagicCon: Las Vegas, scheduled for May 1-3, 2026.

Outside of the competitive gameplay, each event will feature vendor booths, side events, special guests, and other attractions for attendees to enjoy. Coverage of these exciting happenings will be shared through PlayMTG social media accounts, while professional analysis and event summaries will appear on Magic.gg following each event.

Magic enthusiasts and fans of Avatar are invited to join in the fun and test their skills at this captivating gathering!