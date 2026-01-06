Magic and Wizards Set to Clash in Key NBA Matchup

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Orlando Magic will take on the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, January 6, at 7 p.m. ET in a Southeast Division matchup at Capital One Arena. The Magic (20-16) are looking to build on their recent win over the Indiana Pacers, 135-127, while the Wizards (9-25) aim to bounce back after a heavy loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 141-115.

The Magic have shown a pattern of alternating wins and losses over their last 10 games. They currently hold a commanding 11-game winning streak against the Wizards. However, Orlando has some injury concerns, with Jalen Suggs (knee) listed as doubtful for tonight’s game.

In their previous encounter this season, the Magic defeated the Wizards easily, 125-94. Oddsmakers have placed the Magic as 7.5-point favorites for this matchup, with an over/under of 234.5 points, according to the latest SportsLine consensus.

Orlando has had some impressive individual performances recently, particularly from Paolo Banchero, who has been averaging notable points and rebounds. Other emerging players include Anthony Black and Desmond Bane, who have contributed significantly to the team.

The Wizards, despite their struggles this season, found some success prior to their last defeat, winning four of their last six games. Players like CJ McCollum and Alex Sarr have delivered solid performances, but the team is still dealing with injuries, including Corey Kispert (hamstring) and Kyshawn George (hip).

Historically, matches between the Magic and Wizards tend to lean towards lower scores, with the SportsLine Projection Model indicating the total may go under 234.5 points based on past scoring trends. In the last six matchups, five have not reached 230 combined points.

As both teams strategize ahead of tip-off, fans can expect a competitive game with potential implications for playoff positioning within the division.