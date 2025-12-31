News
Magnitude 4.7 Earthquake Hits Near Susanville, California
SUSANVILLE, Calif. — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck near Susanville at 4:41 p.m. on Sunday. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the quake originated about 10 miles north-northwest of the city, at a depth of 4 miles.
Initially, the earthquake was recorded as a 5.0 magnitude but was later downgraded to 4.7. The tremor was felt not only in Susanville but also in several surrounding communities, including Tahoe City, Grass Valley, Reno, and Sparks, as indicated by the USGS’s Did You Feel It? (DYFI) report. So far, 343 online responses have been collected from residents who reported feeling the earthquake.
In Susanville, some local businesses, including Walmart, experienced disruptions. Grocery aisles were left in disarray after the earthquake hit. Photos of the aftermath were submitted to the media by a viewer.
This region experiences moderate earthquakes on average. In the past year, there have been 25 quakes recorded with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.
The USGS stated that earthquakes in this area have the potential for secondary hazards, such as landslides and liquefaction, although the likelihood of severe damage is considered low. The predominant building types in the region are generally designed to withstand earthquake shaking, although some older structures may be vulnerable.
Residents are reminded to stay informed about earthquake safety. If an earthquake occurs, it’s vital to protect oneself by following guidelines, such as dropping to hands and knees, covering head and neck, and holding onto sturdy furniture until the shaking stops.
As of now, officials urge anyone who experienced the tremor or captured images of its aftermath to report their experiences to help provide further context for ongoing assessments of the event.
