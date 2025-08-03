Magnitude 3.4 Earthquake Hits Near Assaria, Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. — A magnitude 3.4 earthquake struck just east of Assaria on Saturday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake occurred around 4:21 P.M. and was centered approximately 7 kilometers from Assaria, at a depth of 5 kilometers. The tremors were felt in surrounding areas, with more than 30 people reporting the shaking to the USGS.

The agency classified the quake’s intensity as level IV on the Community Internet Intensity Map. This level is typically described as light shaking, which usually results in minimal damage.

Officials continue to monitor the situation and encourage residents to stay aware of their surroundings. No injuries or significant damage have been reported as of now.