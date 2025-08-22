News
Magnitude 7.5 Earthquake Hits Drake Passage with No Tsunami Warning
Drake Passage, South America/Antarctica – A magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck the Drake Passage on Thursday, August 21, 2025, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10.8 kilometers (about 6.7 miles), but no tsunami warning was issued.
The USGS initially measured the quake’s intensity at 8.0 before downgrading it to 7.5 later. The German Research Center for Geosciences recorded the earthquake at a magnitude of 7.1, and the National Center for Seismology reported it as 7.4, striking at a depth of 36 kilometers around 7:46 AM IST.
The Drake Passage, situated between Cape Horn in South America and the South Shetland Islands of Antarctica, serves as a crucial link between the southwestern Atlantic and southeastern Pacific Oceans. The area is known for its deep waters and significant geological activity.
As of the last report, there were no accounts of people feeling the tremors. The USGS received no reports of damage or injury.
This earthquake comes just days after another incident in the region, with eyewitness accounts detailing seismic activity at other global locations, including recent events in Indonesia and Russia.
Experts continue to monitor seismic events closely in this active geological region.
