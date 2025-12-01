News
3.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Near Santa Rosa Late Sunday Night
Santa Rosa, California — A preliminary 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Santa Rosa Sunday night, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The quake occurred at 10:56 p.m. and was centered in Kenwood.
Details regarding the earthquake’s impact are still emerging, as no significant damage or injuries have been reported at this time. The USGS noted that the depth of the quake has not been specified, which may influence how widely it was felt in the surrounding areas.
Santa Rosa, with a population of approximately 178,100, is known for its shady oak trees and picturesque vineyards. While the quake was not strong enough to cause major concerns, it served as a reminder for residents to be prepared for seismic events.
The USGS has advised that residents in earthquake-prone regions take steps to plan and prepare for future quakes. Information on earthquake preparedness and safety can often be found through local news outlets and emergency management agencies.
This is an ongoing story, and more information will be released as it becomes available. Residents are encouraged to stay tuned for updates regarding the situation.
