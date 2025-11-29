2.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Near Pacifica Thursday Morning

Pacifica, California – A preliminary 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Pacifica on Thursday, November 27, 2025, at 11:33 a.m. local time. The quake was centered approximately 1.5 miles south of the city, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Residents in the area reported no significant effects from the minor earthquake. Its shallow depth of about 6 miles made it unlikely to be felt by people nearby.

This recent quake follows a series of seismic activities in the region. Just a day earlier, on Thanksgiving, a stronger 4.0 magnitude earthquake occurred in San Juan Bautista at 12:57 p.m., resulting in subsequent shaking from smaller quakes.

On the morning of Thanksgiving, multiple earthquakes were recorded near Mercuryville, east of the Sonoma-Lake County border, with magnitudes of 3.6 and 3.7 at around 4:21 a.m. The USGS confirmed these events, which were felt by some residents.

Following the Thanksgiving quake, three more earthquakes, including a 3.4 magnitude, were recorded in the San Juan Bautista area on Friday morning. The significance of these events highlights the region’s moderate seismic activity, which averages approximately 1,400 quakes per year.

The community has been encouraged to plan and prepare for future seismic events with resources available for disaster preparedness and earthquake safety.