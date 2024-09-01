Connect with us

Magnitude 4.6 Earthquake Hits Pierreville, Quebec

1 day ago

Pierreville Earthquake

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake, with its epicenter located in Pierreville, within the Centre-du-Québec region, was recorded early Sunday morning at approximately 5:45 AM.

Natural Resources Canada stated that the quake’s magnitude was confirmed to be 4.6, while the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a lower magnitude of 3.8.

The tremor may have been felt across a wide area, stretching from Quebec City to Montreal.

According to the Canadian federal agency, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 18 kilometers, contrasting with the USGS, which noted a depth of just 1.1 kilometers.

Additional details regarding this seismic event are expected to follow.

Rachel Adams

