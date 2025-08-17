Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Injures Dozens in Central Sulawesi

JAKARTA, Indonesia — A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck central Sulawesi early Sunday, injuring dozens of people, according to the country’s disaster mitigation agency (BNPB).

The earthquake hit at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles) around Poso Regency and was felt in surrounding areas. The BNPB reported that 29 individuals sustained injuries, with two in critical condition.

As of now, there are no confirmed reports of fatalities, the agency mentioned in its statement. Residents experienced significant shaking, prompting an immediate assessment of the situation.

Indonesia is located on the “Pacific Ring of Fire,” known for its seismic activity due to tectonic plate interactions. This region frequently experiences earthquakes, making it essential for local communities to stay prepared for such natural disasters.

The authorities are monitoring the situation closely and assessing any damage caused by the quake.