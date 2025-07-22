7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Near Russia Triggers Brief Tsunami Warnings

Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia — A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the Kamchatka Peninsula on Sunday, July 20, 2025, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The quake prompted brief tsunami warnings for nearby coastal areas and even for Hawaii across the Pacific.

The earthquake occurred approximately 140 kilometers east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at 6:35 AM local time. It followed an earlier 7.0 magnitude tremor at 6:35 AM and a 6.7 magnitude quake shortly thereafter. This sequence of seismic activity raised alarms about possible tsunami waves impacting the region.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System initially issued alerts for areas near the Kamchatka Peninsula, warning that a tsunami wave height could reach up to 60 centimeters in some parts. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia emphasized that residents near the shore should not approach the coast because of the potential for tsunami waves.

Within an hour of the earthquake, authorities confirmed that the tsunami threat was significantly reduced. The alert was canceled when it became clear that no destructive waves had been generated. A report from the Ministry stated, “The heights of the waves that may reach the coast are not high.”

In Hawaii, similar precautions were taken. A tsunami watch was issued at 9:03 PM local time on Saturday, anticipating waves could arrive by early Sunday morning. However, this watch was canceled within 40 minutes when officials concluded there was no imminent threat. The Oahu Emergency Management agency noted, “A Tsunami Watch means a tsunami is possible but the situation is still being evaluated.”

Despite the initial fears, no significant tsunami waves were reported either along the Kamchatka coast or in Hawaii. Forecasts indicated that minor sea level changes could occur, yet officials reassured residents there was no need for evacuation. The seismic activity from the day serves as a reminder of the region’s vulnerability to earthquakes and tsunamis, especially given Kamchatka’s history with significant seismic events.