News
3.5-Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Inland Empire on Tuesday Afternoon
RIALTO, Calif. — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck near the Fontana area Tuesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The quake hit at approximately 4:54 p.m. and was recorded at a depth of 3.6 miles.
The tremor was centered about 3.8 miles from Rialto and 4.5 miles from Fontana. Residents across various parts of the Inland Empire felt the shaking, with reports extending from Victorville in the north to San Clemente in the south.
So far, there have been no significant reports of damage or injuries. “This area has seen a pattern of seismic activity lately,” noted Dr. Lucy Jones, a well-regarded seismologist. “Earthquakes of this magnitude rarely lead to damage.”
The recent quake is part of an ongoing series of tremors in the region. Just last week, a magnitude 4.3 earthquake rattled the area, followed by other smaller quakes. Dr. Jones explained that these events often occur in clusters, particularly in the ‘Fontana Trend.’
According to the USGS’s “Did You Feel It?” service, residents from as far as Santa Clarita and Murrieta reported feeling the tremor. Most described it as light to moderate shaking.
This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
