News
Magnitude 2.7 Earthquake Shakes San Fernando Valley
LOS ANGELES, CA – A magnitude 2.7 earthquake shook Los Angeles‘ San Fernando Valley on Tuesday afternoon.
The quake struck at 12:22 p.m., with the epicenter located in the Sherman Oaks area. Residents reported light shaking, but no significant damage or injuries have been confirmed.
Seismologists noted that magnitude 2.7 quakes are relatively minor; however, they can still be felt at nearby locations.
One resident described the event, stating, “I felt a quick shake, but it was over before I could react.” Authorities encourage residents to prepare for larger quakes, as California is prone to seismic activity.
There were no immediate reports of emergency calls related to the quake. Local news updates suggest residents remain informed about safety precautions during such events.
